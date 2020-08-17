Estonia calls for UN Security Council meeting on Belarus

Tallinn, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Estonia on Monday called for UN Security Council talks on the situation in Belarus at the earliest possible opportunity, because of the "potential threat" to international security.

EU and NATO member Estonia is currently one of the 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and is located close to Belarus.

"Due to the political crisis in Belarus and the potential threat to international peace and security, Estonia will propose a discussion on the situation in Belarus at the UN Security Council at the earliest opportunity," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in a statement.

"One of the main objectives of Estonia as an elected member of the Security Council is to ensure compliance with international law, and keep grave violations of human rights in international focus," the statement said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is facing the biggest ever challenge to his 26-year rule in the form of mass protests and strikes since a disputed election on August 9.

Poland and the three Baltic states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have called for new elections to be held and have offered to mediate.

Lukashenko has accused Belarus's EU neighbours of interfering and has said Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered "comprehensive help" to "ensure the security of Belarus".

