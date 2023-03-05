UrduPoint.com

Estonia Goes To Polls With Parties Split On Ukraine Aid

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Estonia goes to polls with parties split on Ukraine aid

Tallinn, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Estonians go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament in a vote that could bolster far-right nationalists, who have campaigned on opposing further arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas's centre-right Reform Party is set to win, according to opinion polls, but would likely have to form a coalition to stay in power.

The party is expected to garner 28.7 percent of votes, according to a February survey by Kantar Emor that put the far-right EKRE in second place with 18.2.

The February poll placed the Centre Party on 13.4 percent, Estonia 200 on 13.4 percent, the Social Democrats on 10.1 and Isamaa (Fatherland) on 8.5.

Estonia, a country of 1.3 million people bordering Russia, has a unicameral parliament with 101 seats, all at stake in Sunday's vote.

The Baltic state, a member of the EU and NATO, has led international calls over the past year for more military aid to help Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion.

Estonia's military assistance to Ukraine currently amounts to more than one percent of GDP -- the biggest contribution of any country relative to the size of its economy.

"We support an open, friendly, Western-minded, European, smart country," Kallas told AFP in an interview.

"My biggest competitor thinks that we shouldn't help Ukraine, we shouldn't support Ukraine, we should only look for our self-interest," she said.

According to EKRE's leader, Martin Helme, Estonia should not be "further escalating tensions" with Moscow.

EKRE has campaigned against additional military aid to Kyiv and called for an end to accepting Ukrainian refugees and for lower immigration rates to protect Estonian workers.

At the same time, the cost of living crisis has spiralled in Estonia, with one of the EU's highest inflation rates -- 18.6 percent in January over 12 months earlier.

The Centre Party, which is traditionally popular with Estonia's large Russian-speaking minority, has supported government policy on Ukraine and on Russia.

This has put off some Russian-speaking voters, and rates of abstention among the minority, around a quarter of the population, could be high.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Minority Russia Parliament Vote Same Estonia January February Democrats Sunday All Government Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN ..

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN Conference on the Least Devel ..

8 hours ago
 Women’s matches: 10 foreign players named for sq ..

Women’s matches: 10 foreign players named for squads

8 hours ago
 Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 s ..

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 scores

9 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

9 hours ago
 Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air ..

Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air bridge

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.