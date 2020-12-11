UrduPoint.com
Estonia Reports 358 New COVID-19 Cases

December 11, 2020

TALLINN, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Estonia's Health board on Friday reported 358 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, bringing its total caseload to 16,956.

As of Friday morning, the disease has claimed 42 lives in Estonia, it added.

In order to stop the spread of the virus, the Health Board has requested cancelling all large-scale parties and urged the Estonian people not to travel abroad during the winter holidays.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

