Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Estonia to go into partial lockdown as Covid cases spike

Tallinn, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Estonia will go into partial lockdown this week, the Baltic state's prime minister said Tuesday, after its per-capita coronavirus infection rate rose to the second highest in the world.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the measures were required as the healthcare system was struggling, adding that they would be in place for at least a month.

"We haven't yet learned to live with the virus in a way that would allow us to continue our daily life in the safest way possible," Kallas, who is currently self-isolating, said ahead of a government meeting on Tuesday that is set to formally approve the measures.

The new restrictions will stay in effect at least until April 11 and the government will decide whether to extend depending on the situation in hospitals.

Under the new measures, all schools will be shut down and parents will be asked to send their children to kindergartens only if absolutely necessary.

Only shops selling basic necessities will stay open, and restaurants will only offer takeaway service.

Church services will only be allowed outdoors with a maximum of 10 people attending.

People will be allowed out of their homes but must maintain social distancing of at least two metres.

Estonia has seen an infection rate of 1,337 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days -- the second highest level in the world after fellow EU member the Czech Republic, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

The country also has one of the highest mortality rates worldwide among its population of 1.3 million.

The healthcare system is currently at stage 2 emergency and preparing to go into the highest level of stage 3, allowing hospitals that are running out of beds and staff to cut down on non-urgent treatment.

