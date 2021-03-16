Estonian PM tests positive for Covid

Tallinn, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, whose country currently has the world's second highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate, on Monday said she too had tested positive for Covid.

The EU member went on partial lockdown last week as its healthcare system is struggling to cope with the pandemic.

"This evening I tested positive for Covid-19. I will remain at home until my recovery," Kallas wrote on Twitter.

"Fortunately e-Estonia enables me to continue fulfilling all the tasks of the head of government virtually. Stay healthy!" she added.

A separate government statement said "Kallas has a low fever but no other symptoms and is generally feeling well." The 43-year-old premier had earlier self-isolated for 10 days after coming into close contact with someone with the virus.

She got tested at the end of that period, on Thursday, but those results came back negative.

Estonia currently has an infection rate of 1,448 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days -- the second highest level in the world after the Czech Republic, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

It also has one of the highest mortality rates worldwide among its population of 1.3 million people.

The healthcare system is now at stage 2 emergency and preparing to go into the highest level of stage 3, allowing hospitals that are running out of beds and staff to cut down on non-urgent treatment.