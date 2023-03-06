UrduPoint.com

Estonian PM's Party Handily Beats Far Right In National Election

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Tallinn, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Kaja Kallas's centre-right Reform Party won Estonia's general election by a wide margin on Sunday, according to near-complete results, beating out a far-right rival that had campaigned against further arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Reform won 31.6 percent of the vote, with right-wing runners-up EKRE taking 16 percent. In order to stay in power, Reform will again have to form a coalition with one or more of the parties in the Baltic state's 101-seat parliament.

The Centre Party secured 14.7 percent of Sunday's ballot, Estonia 200 got 13.5 percent, the Social Democrats received 9.4 percent and the Isamaa (Fatherland) party 8.3 percent.

"This is much better than we expected," Kallas said of the result. "We have ruled out a coalition with EKRE and I stand by my words." EKRE leader Martin Helme suggested on election night that Reform "stole" the election.

"We didn't do anything wrong. We did everything right and with honesty, unlike those who stole our well-deserved victory," he said.

Reform is a centre-right liberal party that appeals to business owners and young professionals.

It has promised to raise military spending to at least three percent of GDP and ease taxes on business, and wants to pass a law approving same-sex civil partnerships.

EKRE, meanwhile, had campaigned against additional military aid to Kyiv, called for a halt in Ukrainian refugee arrivals and for lower immigration rates to protect local workers.

The electoral commission must still verify the results, but if confirmed, Reform will win 37 seats -- three more than they did four years ago.

Estonia, a country of 1.3 million people bordering Russia, is a member of the EU and NATO, and has led international calls over the past year for more military aid to help Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion.

Its military assistance to Ukraine amounts to more than one percent of GDP -- the biggest contribution of any country relative to the size of its economy -- and the ongoing war there was on many voters' minds.

"It's obvious that what is happening in Ukraine is very important for Estonia as well," 35-year-old engineer Juhan Ressar told AFP at a polling station in the capital Tallinn.

"Maybe people... have forgotten the importance of independence." Speaking of aid to Ukraine, Kallas said on Sunday: "I think with such a strong mandate this will not change." "Other parties -- except EKRE and maybe Centre -- have chosen the same line. So I think we can find common ground here," she added.

According to EKRE's Helme, Estonia should not be "further escalating tensions" with Moscow.

Estonia has also been grappling with a cost-of-living crisis, enduring one of the EU's highest inflation rates -- 18.6 percent in January over 12 months earlier.

For 62-year-old pensioner Pjotr Mahhonin, only EKRE "represents the Estonian people". He accused the prime minister of being more interested in "another country", referring to Ukraine.

Like many Estonians, he said he feared war. "We have a big neighbour, Russia, and it's very dangerous.

"If war starts, we are the country on the front line."

