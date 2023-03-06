UrduPoint.com

Estonian PM's Party Wins General Election

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Estonian PM's party wins general election

Tallinn, March6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas's centre-right Reform Party won the general election by a large margin Sunday, scoring 31.6 percent against 16 percent for the far-right EKRE, according to near complete results.

In order to stay in power, Reform will again have to form a coalition with one or more of the parties that entered the Baltic state's 101-seat parliament.

The Centre Party secured 14.7 percent of the ballot, Estonia 200 got 13.5 percent, while the Social Democrats received 9.4 percent and the Isamaa (Fatherland) party 8.3 percent.

"This is much better than we expected," Kallas told reporters. "We have ruled out a coalition with EKRE and I stand by my words." Reform is a centre-right liberal party that appeals to business owners and young professionals.

It has promised to raise military spending to at least three percent of GDP, ease taxes on business and wants to pass a law approving same-sex civil partnerships.

Kallas told AFP in a recent interview: "We support an open, friendly, Western-minded, European, smart country." "My biggest competitor thinks that we shouldn't help Ukraine, we shouldn't support Ukraine, we should only look for our self-interest," she said, referring to the far-right EKRE.

The country of 1.3 million people, which borders Russia and is a member of both the European Union and NATO, has led international calls over the past year for more military aid to help Ukraine fight off Moscow's invasion.

Estonia's military assistance to Ukraine amounts to more than one percent of GDP -- the biggest contribution of any country relative to the size of its economy.

Speaking of aid to Ukraine, Kallas said on Sunday: "I think with such a strong mandate this will not change.""Other parties -- except EKRE and maybe Centre -- have chosen the same line. So I think we can find common ground here," she added.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament European Union Young Same Estonia Democrats Sunday Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

9 hours ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

12 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

14 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

14 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.