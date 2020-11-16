UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eswatini Prime Minister Contracts Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Eswatini prime minister contracts Covid-19

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The prime minister of the southern African kingdom of Eswatini has contracted coronavirus, as the country counts more than 6,000 diagnosed cases.

"I am asymptomatic and feeling well but in isolation," Ambrose Dlamini said in a statement late Sunday.

The 52-year-old premier of Africa's last absolute monarchy of 1.2 million, formerly known as Swaziland, will work from home until he is cleared of the virus.

"All my contacts for the past week are being tested and are expected to self isolate and follow the necessary health guidelines," he said.

The tiny landlocked nation wedged between South Africa and Mozambique has reported 6,095 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister South Africa Swaziland Mozambique Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ex-footballer Obodo kidnapped in Nigeria

44 seconds ago

Sexton and Henshaw ruled out of England clash

45 seconds ago

Closely monitoring coronavirus situation, no decis ..

47 seconds ago

KP govt committed to upgrade hospitals in Karak: S ..

48 seconds ago

Prominent Rights Group Urges Iraqi Government to P ..

50 seconds ago

UAE, Saudi Nuclear Regulators explore collaboratio ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.