'Eternal friend': Kosovo rattled by US response to latest crisis

Pristina, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :For years, Kosovo prided itself as one of Washington's most steadfast partners and an unapologetic bastion of adoration for the United States.

But amid a new crisis with arch-rival Serbia, many have been left wondering if Kosovo's once iron-clad relations with the US are starting to crack.

Trouble has been brewing for months in Kosovo's restive north, following an election boycott by the area's Serbs that saw ethnic Albania mayors installed in four Serb-majority municipalities in May.

The move backed by Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti has triggered one of the worst bouts of unrest in the north in years.

In recent weeks, northern Kosovo has been rocked by demonstrations, the arrest of three Kosovar police officers by Serbia, and a violent riot by Serb protestors that saw more than 30 NATO peacekeepers injured.

Amid the acrimonious back and forth between Serbia and Kosovo, the government in Pristina found itself in a strangely uncomfortable and unusual position -- on the receiving end of a barrage of diplomatic jabs from Washington.

"We strongly condemn the actions by the Government of Kosovo that are escalating tensions in the north and increasing instability," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in late May.