UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Air Strikes Hit Tigray Capital For Fourth Day This Week: Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Ethiopia air strikes hit Tigray capital for fourth day this week: official

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia on Friday launched fresh air strikes on the capital of its war-hit Tigray region, the fourth day this week the city has been targeted, a government spokeswoman told AFP.

Friday's operation targeted a training centre used by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group, Billene Seyoum said, adding that it was "also serving as a battle network hub by the terrorist organization".

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been locked in a nearly year-long war against the TPLF, though Tigray itself has seen little combat since late June, when the rebels seized control of much of Ethiopia's northernmost region and the military largely withdrew.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ethiopia Hub June Government

Recent Stories

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for PM Kh ..

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for PM Khan’s resolution

4 minutes ago
 China's coal-rich province posts double-digit econ ..

China's coal-rich province posts double-digit economic growth

4 minutes ago
 Rahane warns India to not take Pakistan lightly

Rahane warns India to not take Pakistan lightly

4 minutes ago
 Covid-19: National tally reports drop in disease s ..

Covid-19: National tally reports drop in disease spread

6 minutes ago
 Beijing launches new mass testing wave after four ..

Beijing launches new mass testing wave after four Covid cases found

6 minutes ago
 Russian Coal Reserves Can Last for Another 350 Yea ..

Russian Coal Reserves Can Last for Another 350 Years - Senior Energy Ministry Of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.