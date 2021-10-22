Ethiopia air strikes hit Tigray capital for fourth day this week: official

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia on Friday launched fresh air strikes on the capital of its war-hit Tigray region, the fourth day this week the city has been targeted, a government spokeswoman told AFP.

Friday's operation targeted a training centre used by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group, Billene Seyoum said, adding that it was "also serving as a battle network hub by the terrorist organization".

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been locked in a nearly year-long war against the TPLF, though Tigray itself has seen little combat since late June, when the rebels seized control of much of Ethiopia's northernmost region and the military largely withdrew.