UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Appoints Senior TPLF Official As Head Of Tigray Interim Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Ethiopia appoints senior TPLF official as head of Tigray interim govt

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Ethiopian government said Thursday it has appointed a senior official in the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) as head of an interim government for Tigray after a peace deal ended a brutal two-year conflict.

The announcement comes just a day after parliament removed the TPLF from an official list of terrorist organisations, a move it said would help bolster the November 2022 agreement between the rebels and the Federal government.

"Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed Getachew Reda as president of the Tigray region's interim administration," Abiy's office said in a statement posted on Twitter.

There was no immediate response to the announcement from the TPLF or Getachew himself.

The formation of a transitional government for Ethiopia's northernmost region and the delisting of the TPLF as a terrorist group were among the key provisions of the peace deal signed in South Africa's capital Pretoria.

The agreement had stipulated the establishment of an "inclusive" interim regional administration until elections can be held.

The TPLF, which once dominated Ethiopian politics, had been officially designated a terrorist organisation in May 2021, six months after the Tigray war began.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Parliament Twitter Pretoria Ethiopia South Africa May November From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

12 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

12 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

12 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

13 minutes ago
 Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

31 minutes ago
 UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committe ..

UAE participates in the GCC Common Market Committee meetings

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.