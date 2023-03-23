Ethiopia appoints senior TPLF official as head of Tigray interim govt

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Ethiopian government said Thursday it has appointed a senior official in the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) as head of an interim government for Tigray after a peace deal ended a brutal two-year conflict.

The announcement comes just a day after parliament removed the TPLF from an official list of terrorist organisations, a move it said would help bolster the November 2022 agreement between the rebels and the Federal government.

"Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed Getachew Reda as president of the Tigray region's interim administration," Abiy's office said in a statement posted on Twitter.

There was no immediate response to the announcement from the TPLF or Getachew himself.

The formation of a transitional government for Ethiopia's northernmost region and the delisting of the TPLF as a terrorist group were among the key provisions of the peace deal signed in South Africa's capital Pretoria.

The agreement had stipulated the establishment of an "inclusive" interim regional administration until elections can be held.

The TPLF, which once dominated Ethiopian politics, had been officially designated a terrorist organisation in May 2021, six months after the Tigray war began.