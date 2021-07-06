UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Begins Second Stage Of Filling Mega-dam, Angering Egypt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:21 AM

Ethiopia begins second stage of filling mega-dam, angering Egypt

Cairo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Ethiopia says it has started the next phase of filling a controversial mega-dam on the Nile River, Egyptian authorities said Monday, raising tensions ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council on the issue.

Egypt said the move was "a violation of international laws and norms that regulate projects built on the shared basins of international rivers," and had expressed its "firm rejection of this unilateral measure", its irrigation ministry said in a statement late Monday.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is set to be Africa's largest hydroelectric project when completed, is the source of an almost decade-long diplomatic stand-off between Addis Ababa and downstream nations Egypt and Sudan.

Ethiopia says the project is essential to its development, but Cairo and Khartoum fear it could restrict their citizens' water access.

Both countries have been pushing Addis Ababa to ink a binding deal over the filling and operation of the dam, and have been urging the UN Security Council to take the matter up in recent weeks.

Thursday's meeting was requested by Tunisia on Egypt and Sudan's behalf, a diplomatic source told AFP.

But France's ambassador to the UN said last week that the council itself can do little apart from bringing the sides together.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in one note to the UN that negotiations are at an impasse, and accused Ethiopia of adopting "a policy of intransigence that undermined our collective endeavors to reach an agreement."Addis Ababa had previously announced it would proceed to the second stage of filling in July, with or without a deal.

