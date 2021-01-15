Ethiopia confirmed COVID-19 cases near 130,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 467 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 129,922.

The ministry also said the COVID-19 death toll stood at 2,008, including two new fatalities recorded over the same period.

With 182 more recoveries registered, the total number came to 114,749, said the ministry.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation with about 114 million people, has the most COVID-19 cases in the East African region, and is among the worst hit countries in the continent after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.