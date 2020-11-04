UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Declares State Of Emergency In Tigray Region

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:50 PM

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in Tigray region

Addis Ababa, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's government Wednesday declared a state of emergency in Tigray after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military response to a deadly attack by the ruling party of the restive region on a federal troop camp.

A statement issued by Abiy's office said the Federal Council of Ministers made the declaration "recognising that illegal and violent activities within the National Regional State of Tigray are endangering the constitution and constitutional order."

