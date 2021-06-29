Ethiopia declares Tigray ceasefire as rebels enter regional capital

Mekele, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's Federal government on Monday declared a "unilateral ceasefire" in its war-torn Tigray region, state media reported, as rebel fighters entered the regional capital Mekele, sparking celebrations in the streets.

The dramatic reversal for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's forces signalled a turning point in the nearly eight-month-old conflict in Tigray, which the UN says has pushed 350,000 people to the brink of famine.

The ceasefire announcement came as the rebels, who have branded themselves the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF), marched into Mekele, where residents danced as local officials fled the city.

"An unconditional, unilateral ceasefire has been declared starting from today, June 28," read a statement published Monday night by state media.

The ceasefire will last until the end of the current "farming season" and is intended to facilitate agricultural production and aid distribution while allowing rebel fighters "to return to a peaceful road", it said.

There was no immediate reaction from the TDF to the federal government's ceasefire declaration.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday he had spoken with Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace prize, and was "hopeful that an effective cessation of hostilities will take place".

He called recent events in Tigray "extremely worrisome" saying they "demonstrate, once again, that there is no military solution to the crisis".

The British embassy in Ethiopia said the ceasefire was an "important development" and called on all parties to respect it.

Britain, the United States and Ireland have called for an emergency UN Security Council public meeting, which could happen on Friday, diplomatic sources said.

The UNSC has failed to hold a public session on Tigray since the war began last November, with many African countries, China, Russia and other nations deeming the crisis an internal Ethiopian affair.