Ethiopia defers election over logistical issues: official

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The head of Ethiopia's election board said Saturday it would be impossible to hold a planned June 5 vote due to mounting logistical issues and postponed it without giving a new date.

"The vote will not happen on June 5 ... we can't tell you the date as the board has to examine the inputs it received from parties," said election board chairwoman Birutkan Mideksa.