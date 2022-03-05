UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Draw Uganda 2-2 In Women's U17 World Cup Qualifier

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 04:40 PM

KAMPALA, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) --:Hosts Uganda and Ethiopia have settled for a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the second round in the 2022 Women's Under-17 World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

After a goalless first half at the St. Mary's Stadium in Kitende, the two teams returned to score four goals after the interval.

Striker Hadijah Nandago gave the hosts the lead after 68 minutes with a well taken shot that Ethiopia's goalkeeper Abeba Ajibo Afa failed to stop.

The Ethiopian team tried to settle down and pushed forward with Emush Daniel Dandamo causing trouble to the Ugandan defenders.

After 72 minutes, Nandago scored her second goal after she capitalized on a mistake by the Ethiopian goalkeeper who failed to clear a ball out of danger.

Ethiopia tried to claw back before they pulled one goal back by Dandamo after 77 minutes.

