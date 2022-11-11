Ethiopia govt says army controls 70 percent of Tigray

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Ethiopian government said on Friday that 70 percent of the war-stricken northern region of Tigray was now under Federal army control.

"70% of Tigray is under ENDF (Ethiopian National Defence Force)," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's national security adviser Redwan Hussein said on Twitter.

"Aid is flowing like no other times," he added.

AFP was not able to independently verify the claims.

Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted and Tigray, which has a population of about six million people, remains inaccessible to journalists.

Ethiopia's northernmost region is in the grip of a severe humanitarian crisis due to lack of food and medicine, and there is limited access to basic services including electricity, banking and communications.

Redwan's comments come more than a week after the government and the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) reached a deal aimed at ending their brutal two-year conflict.

Talks have been underway in the Kenyan capital Nairobi this week between representatives of the warring sides to discuss plans for disarming the rebels.