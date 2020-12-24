Ethiopia gunmen 'kill more than 100'

(@FahadShabbir)

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Gunmen killed more than 100 people in an attack on Wednesday in western Ethiopia, the national human rights body said, the latest in a series of deadly assaults in the area.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a government-affiliated but independent body, said in a statement late on Wednesday that "more than 100 people have been killed in fires and shooting perpetrated by armed men" in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.