UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Gunmen 'kill More Than 100': Rights Body

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Ethiopia gunmen 'kill more than 100': rights body

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Gunmen killed more than 100 people in an attack on Wednesday in western Ethiopia, the national human rights body said, the latest in a series of deadly assaults in the area.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a government-affiliated but independent body, said in a statement late on Wednesday that "more than 100 people have been killed in fires and shooting perpetrated by armed men" in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

The commission said survivors had "disturbing photo evidence of the attack" which started in the pre-dawn hours "on sleeping residents" in the region's Metekel zone and continued until Wednesday afternoon.

At least 36 others were being treated for bullet and arrow wounds in a hospital in Bulen, about 90 kilometres (56 miles) from where the attack occurred, the commission said.

"In addition to the damage inflicted on people's lives and bodies, crops have been set alight. One victim told us he saw 18 such fires," the statement read.

There was "no police or security force" stationed in the area at the time, the commission said, though army personnel were sent to the area on December 22 to calm tensions but had left soon after.

Some of the victims of the attack said they knew their assailants, the commission said, adding that humanitarian should be sent to the region to assist the displaced and wounded.

Related Topics

Attack Army Police Ethiopia December From

Recent Stories

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

59 minutes ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

1 hour ago

DC for improving traffic control system, removal o ..

1 hour ago

Opposition should avoid holding public meetings du ..

1 hour ago

Pelosi Calls on Trump to Pressure Republican Leade ..

2 hours ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.