UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Mourns Activist, Academic Mesfin Woldmariam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Ethiopia mourns activist, academic Mesfin Woldmariam

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Veteran politician, activist, and academic Mesfin Woldemariam died at the age of 90 late Tuesday of the novel corona-virus-induced complications.

He was a renowned academic, a political geography expert, with a PhD dissertation on Rural Vulnerability to Famine in Ethiopia. He was also a revered politician and human rights activist.

"The long-serving politician in Ethiopia, Professor Mesfin Woldemariam was peacefully struggling for political and human rights of citizens with intense devotion starting from the monarchial regime," wrote the local broadcaster FANA.

He authored a number of books focused on social, political, economic and historical phenomenon in the country besides the academic area.

In 2005, the professor was imprisoned under what many consider a trumped up charge of outrage against the constitution for his prominent roles under the then-opposition political party, Coalition for Unity and Democracy.

He was also an advocate of human rights was passionately fighting for welfare of Ethiopians in his strong writings and public speeches and political debates, FANA said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed his grief up on the death of the late professor and extended condolences to families and all Ethiopians at large.Mesfin was being treated at St. Paul Hospital in Addis Ababa after testing positive for the novel corona-virus 11 days ago until his death on 29 Sept.

Related Topics

Democracy Died Addis Ababa St. Paul Ethiopia All From

Recent Stories

 

8 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

26 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

26 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

26 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

27 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.