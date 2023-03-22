UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Parliament Removes Rebel Tigray Party From Terror List

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Ethiopia's parliament on Wednesday removed the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) from an official list of terrorist groups, a key step in the peace process following the two-year conflict in the country's north.

"The house has approved the decision to lift the TPLF's terrorist designation with a majority vote," the parliament said on Facebook.

The move will strengthen the November 2022 peace deal between the TPLF and the Federal government, it said.

"It was remarked during the discussion of the draft decision that lifting TPLF's terrorist designation is indispensable to uphold the peace agreement held between the federal government and TPLF," it said.

The TPLF, which once dominated Ethiopian politics, was officially designated a terrorist organisation in May 2021, six months after the war erupted.

