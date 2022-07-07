UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Parliament Sets Up Body To Probe Mass Killings

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Ethiopia parliament sets up body to probe mass killings

Addis Ababa, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Ethiopian lawmakers decided on Wednesday to set up a committee to investigate "inhumane" acts against civilians, after reports of massacres in a restive area in the west of the country.

Parliament's announcement came as the African Union called for a probe into killings in western Oromia and urged the Ethiopian authorities to ensure that citizens are protected.

The lower house said it had adopted a resolution to create a special committee to investigate "inhumane acts perpetrated against the citizens of our country".

It said in a statement it condemned the "indiscriminate killings of civilians and security forces" in several regions, and that it had become necessary to "find a resolution".

The committee would investigate the situation and come up with recommendations for further action, it said.

Although the statement mentioned Oromia, it made no direct reference to the reported massacres targeting members of the ethnic Amhara community in the west of the region in recent weeks.

The Ethiopian authorities have accused the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) of the bloodshed in Qellem Wollega and West Wollega, claims the rebel group has denied.

Meanwhile, AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat called for an investigation into the attacks that have cost the lives of hundreds of civilians, according to a statement from the pan-African body.

"He further urges the Federal Government of Ethiopia and regional authorities to undertake the necessary actions to protect all civilians, including minorities, and ensure that such incidents are prevented," it said.

Inter-ethnic violence has been on the rise in recent months in Oromia -- the largest and most populous region of Ethiopia.

The situation there has until now largely been overshadowed by the conflict in the north between federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that erupted in November 2020.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said there had been a "massacre" by the OLA on Monday in Qellem Wollega and vowed to eliminate the group, which like the TPLF is branded a terrorist organisation by the Ethiopian government.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Army Ethiopia November 2020 All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter wi ..

Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter with police

2 hours ago
 UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human R ..

UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human Rights

2 hours ago
 Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

2 hours ago
 'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels fro ..

'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels from violence

2 hours ago
 Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five ..

Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five with bike throw

2 hours ago
 300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to ..

300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.