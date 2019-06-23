Ethiopia PM Abiy says army chief of staff shot

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Sunday that the army chief of staff had been shot, however his condition was unknown after an evening of unrest in the Horn of Africa nation.

Abiy took to national television dressed in military fatigues after a coup attempt in regional Amhara state, and said that army chief Seare Mekonnen had been shot, an AFP correspondent said, but more details were not given.

The United States embassy issued alerts about reported gunfire in the capital Addis Ababa, and violence around Amhara's main city Bahir Dar.