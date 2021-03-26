UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia PM Abiy Says Eritrea To Withdraw Troops From Tigray

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Ethiopia PM Abiy says Eritrea to withdraw troops from Tigray

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Eritrea will pull its troops out of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday, in a potential breakthrough towards ending a drawn-out conflict that has seen atrocities carried out against civilians.

"In our March 26, 2021 discussions with President Isaias Afwerki during my visit to Asmara, the government of Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border," Abiy said in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

