Ethiopia PM Gives Dissident Region Leaders 72 Hours To Surrender

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Ethiopia PM gives dissident region leaders 72 hours to surrender

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday gave the leaders of a dissident northern region 72 hours to surrender ahead of a threatened all-out assault on Tigray's capital, Mekele.

"Your journey of destruction is coming to an end, and we urge you to surrender peacefully within the next 72 hours, recognising you are at a point of no return," Abiy said in a statement aimed at the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) party. "Take this last opportunity."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

