Addis Ababa, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he met Sudan's coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Nairobi on Tuesday and that both committed to "dialogue" to resolve any differences.

Their talks follow a clash on their tense border last month in which Khartoum said that Ethiopian forces had captured and killed Sudanese troops -- claims denied by Addis Ababa.

"We have both agreed that our two countries have plenty of collaborative elements to work on peacefully," Abiy said in a Twitter post, accompanied by a picture of the two men.

"Our common bonds surpass any divisions. We both made a commitment for dialogue & peaceful resolution to outstanding issues," he said.

Both leaders were in the Kenyan capital for a summit of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) regional body.

Sudan's ruling sovereign council said only that there had been a "closed-door meeting" between Burhan and Abiy.