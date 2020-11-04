Ethiopia PM vows response after 'attack' on military camp in restive Tigray region

(@FahadShabbir)

Addis Ababa, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Wednesday he had ordered a military response to an "attack" by the ruling party of the restive Tigray region on a camp housing Federal troops.

"Our defence forces... have been ordered to carry out their mission to save the country. The final point of the red line has been crossed. Force is being used as the last measure to save the people and the country," Abiy said in a post on Facebook and Twitter.