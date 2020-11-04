UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia PM Vows Response After 'attack' On Military Camp In Restive Tigray Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Ethiopia PM vows response after 'attack' on military camp in restive Tigray region

Addis Ababa, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Wednesday he had ordered a military response to an "attack" by the ruling party of the restive Tigray region on a camp housing Federal troops.

"Our defence forces... have been ordered to carry out their mission to save the country. The final point of the red line has been crossed. Force is being used as the last measure to save the people and the country," Abiy said in a post on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Facebook Twitter Post Housing

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

7 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

9 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

9 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.