Ethiopia Records 1,741 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Ethiopia records 1,741 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,741 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 total to 228,996 as of Sunday evening, the country's ministry of health said.

Meanwhile, 28 new COVID-19 related deaths were reported across the country, bringing the national total to 3,174, said the ministry.

The East African country reported 1,595 more recoveries, taking the national count to 170,633.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 55,187 active COVID-19 cases, of which 971 are under severe health conditions.

The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of the African continent's total confirmed cases.

The East African nation has so far conducted 2,445, 578 COVID-19 medical tests, the ministry further said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa next to South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

