Ethiopia Records 1,997 New COVID-19 Cases

Sun 04th April 2021

ADDIS ABABA, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,997 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 213,311 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 21 new deaths from the virus were reported across the country, bringing the national death toll to 2,936, said the ministry.

The East African country also reported 1,297 more recoveries, taking the national count to 161,226.

The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of the African continent's total.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

