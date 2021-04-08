UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Records 2,163 New COVID-19 Cases

Ethiopia records 2,163 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 2,163 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 221,544 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, 33 more deaths were reported across the country, bringing the national total to 3,058, said the ministry.

The East African country also reported 2,179 more recoveries, taking the national count to 166,135.

The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of the continent's total.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

