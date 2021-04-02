UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Records 2,372 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:20 PM

ADDIS ABABA, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 2,372 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 208,961 as of Thursday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, 22 new deaths from the virus were reported across the country, bringing the national death toll to 2,890, said the ministry.

The East African country reported 1,327 more recoveries, taking the national count to 159,436.

The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of the African continent's total.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is among the hardest hit countries by the pandemic on the continent, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

