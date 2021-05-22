UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Records 485 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Ethiopia records 485 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 485 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 268,520 as of Friday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry reported 12 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,060, along with 1,487 more recoveries, taking its total number of recoveries to 225,480.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 38,978 active cases, of whom 512 are under severe conditions.

Related Topics

Ethiopia

Recent Stories

UAE government keen to enhance strategic partnersh ..

1 minute ago

90,294 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

16 minutes ago

Colombia president appeals to football body over C ..

42 minutes ago

8 arrested during crackdown on kite-sellers

43 minutes ago

Pakistan to provide optimum support to Gaza recons ..

43 minutes ago

NCOC urges people aged between 30-40 to get vaccin ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.