UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Records First Coronavirus Cases In Refugee Camps

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Ethiopia records first coronavirus cases in refugee camps

Addis Ababa, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Ethiopia has recorded the first coronavirus cases among its vast refugee population, prompting fears of rapid spread among a "very high-risk" group, a regional health official said Tuesday.

The first refugee case is a 16-year-old Eritrean girl from the northern Adi-Harush camp who travelled to an Orthodox Christian monastery in late May and fell ill shortly after her return, said Samuel Aregay, a public health emergency response officer in the Tigray region.

The girl's positive test results came back Friday, while two more refugees tested positive on Tuesday, Samuel said.

"There are three cases identified in the refugee camp," Samuel said.

"The risk is very high to other people who are living in the camp. They are living closely together, with five or six people in very small rooms. It's a very high-risk area." Adi-Harush, with a registered population of 33,928, is one of four camps in Tigray that together house nearly 100,000 people from Eritrea, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

There are more than 170,000 Eritrean refugees nationwide, out of more than 760,000 total in Ethiopia.

Officials at Ethiopia's health ministry in Addis Ababa said they could not confirm the refugee cases, which have not been detailed in its daily reports.

Ethiopia recorded its first case of COVID-19 in mid-March, and so far its official figures are relatively low with 2,336 cases and 32 deaths.

However more than half of those cases have been recorded in the past 10 days, and the health ministry said last week that cases were "increasing rapidly due to the presence of community transmission".

The health ministry last week began sending COVID-19 patients in the capital, Addis Ababa, to Millennium Hall, a conference centre that has been turned into a makeshift hospital, after the original facility receiving patients in the city neared capacity.

Several reported COVID-19 deaths, including two announced Tuesday, are cases in which samples were taken from corpses, suggesting that at least some patients are not receiving medical treatment.

In a statement Monday, Health Minister Lia Tadesse noted that officials were "seeing efforts by family members of the deceased to avoid bringing the deceased to hospitals for examination".

"We understand the anxiety and difficult circumstances, but this examination is important in terms of controlling the disease and ascertaining the status of family members who are dead," she said.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Addis Ababa Eritrea Ethiopia May Christian Family From Refugee UNHCR Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

2 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

2 hours ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.