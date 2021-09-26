Ethiopia registers 1,187 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 1,187 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 340,845 as of Saturday night, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 38 new virus-related deaths and 1,568 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 5,369 and total recoveries to 307,856, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 27,618 active cases, of whom 793 are under severe health conditions.

Amid a national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,506,187 vaccine doses, the ministry said.