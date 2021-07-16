UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Registers 125 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 125 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 277,443 as of Thursday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said one new death and 39 more recoveries were reported during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,350 and total recoveries to 262,206.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 10,885 active COVID-19 cases, with 127 under severe health condition.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,090,997 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

