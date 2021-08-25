Ethiopia registers 1,266 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,266 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 297,997 as of Tuesday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, nine new virus-related deaths and 659 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,580 and total recoveries to 270,830, the ministry said.

The country currently has 22,585 active cases, among which 522 are considered severe, it said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered 2,377,658 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.