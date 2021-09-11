UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Registers 1,334 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Ethiopia registers 1,334 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,334 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 321,787 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 27 new virus-related deaths and 1,697 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,884 and total recoveries to 288,844, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 28,057 active cases, of which 753 are under severe health conditions.

Amid a national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,750,241 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Libya Morocco

Recent Stories

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind g ..

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind gesture by UAE leadership: doct ..

12 minutes ago
 Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progre ..

Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progress

26 seconds ago
 All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

31 seconds ago
 Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Ku ..

Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Kunming

2 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 1 ..

Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 14

2 minutes ago
 Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.