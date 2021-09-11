Ethiopia registers 1,334 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,334 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 321,787 as of Friday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 27 new virus-related deaths and 1,697 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,884 and total recoveries to 288,844, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 28,057 active cases, of which 753 are under severe health conditions.

Amid a national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,750,241 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya.