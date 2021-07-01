UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Registers 137 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Ethiopia registers 137 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia has registered 137 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 276,174 as of Wednesday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, there were no new deaths, and 70 more recoveries were reported in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 260,372, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 11,480 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 145 are severe.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia From

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

37 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

8 minutes ago

All Banks, financial institutions will remain clos ..

16 minutes ago

PM vows to further strengthen relations with China

39 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar calls on LHC CJ-Designate Mohammad A ..

59 minutes ago

UAE renews commitment to strengthening cybersecuri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.