Ethiopia registers 137 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia has registered 137 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 276,174 as of Wednesday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, there were no new deaths, and 70 more recoveries were reported in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 260,372, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 11,480 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 145 are severe.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total.