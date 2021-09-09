Ethiopia registers 1,529 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,529 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 319,101 as of Wednesday evening, said the country's health ministry.

Meanwhile, 26 new virus-related deaths and 883 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,830 and total recoveries to 286,384, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 27,885 active cases, of whom 726 are under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,634,956 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya.