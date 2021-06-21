Ethiopia registers 158 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 158 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 275,194 as of Sunday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said three new deaths and 652 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national counts to 4,283 and 254,948 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

