Ethiopia Registers 173 New COVID-19 Cases

Sun 06th June 2021

ADDIS ABABA, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia registered 173 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 272,805 as of Saturday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said eight new deaths and 998 more recoveries were reported, bringing the respective total to 4,201 and 245,648.

Ethiopia currently has 22,954 active cases, of whom 349 are said to be under severe health conditions, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total confirmed cases.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

