Ethiopia Registers 1,906 COVID-19 Cases

Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 1,906 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 305,077 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 13 new virus-related deaths and 856 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,631 and total recoveries to 273,515, the ministry said.

Ethiopia currently has 26,929 active cases, of whom 587 are under severe health conditions, according to the ministry.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,434,041 vaccine doses, said the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya.

