Ethiopia registers 249 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 249 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 271,790 as of Tuesday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said six new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,171.

The East African country reported 741 more recoveries, taking the national count to 239,475.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 28,142 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 399 are under severe health conditions.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total confirmed cases.