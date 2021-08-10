UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Registers 440 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 440 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 284,531 as of Monday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, four new virus-related deaths and 56 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,430 and total recoveries to 264,673, the ministry said.

The country currently has 15,426 active cases, of whom 302 are under severe health conditions.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

It is among the countries hardest-hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,286,107 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to its health ministry.

