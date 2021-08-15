Ethiopia registers 629 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia has registered 629 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 288,788 as of Saturday, the country's health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 11 new virus-related deaths and 109 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,471 and total recoveries to 265,306, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,311,076 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.