Ethiopia Registers 66 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Ethiopia registers 66 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 66 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 277,137 as of Monday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said no deaths were registered over the last 24 hours and 33 more recoveries were reported during the same period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 262,022.

Ethiopia has so far recorded 4,343 COVID-19 related deaths.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 10,770 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 121 are under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,062,456 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

It received the first batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government in March.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

