Ethiopia registers 67 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 67 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 276,435 as of Sunday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said one new death and 76 more recoveries from the disease were reported on Sunday, bringing the national death toll to 4,331 and total recoveries to 261,025, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the hardest-hit countries by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.