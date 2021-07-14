Ethiopia registers 75 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 75 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 277,212 as of Tuesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said four new deaths and 80 more recoveries were reported during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,347 and total recoveries to 262,102.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 10,761 active cases, of whom 114 are under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,064,777 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

It received the first batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government in March.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by the virus in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.