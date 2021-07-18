Ethiopia registers 79 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia registered 79 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 277,615 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Two new deaths and 28 more recoveries were reported over the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,354 and total recoveries to 262,265, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,129,768 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia in March received the first batch of China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about five percent of Africa's total.