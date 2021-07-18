UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Registers 79 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Ethiopia registers 79 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia registered 79 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 277,615 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Two new deaths and 28 more recoveries were reported over the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,354 and total recoveries to 262,265, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,129,768 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia in March received the first batch of China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about five percent of Africa's total.

Related Topics

Africa Same Ethiopia March From

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Tanzanian President

35 seconds ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium ov ..

31 minutes ago

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

2 hours ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.